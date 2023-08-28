DCM Empire singer Alfa Ssebunya alias Mudra D Viral is not pleased with fellow artists for not showing support and love to Zex Bilangilangi during his recently concluded concert.

Taking to his social media handles, Mudra recorded a video clip while indirectly throwing jabs at artists who always pretend to be Zex Bilangilangi’s close friends.

In the clip, he wondered a couple of artists refused to post adverts of Zex Bilangilangi’s show on their social media handles yet in their free time, they pretend to be his tight buddies.

He applauded the likes of Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Alien Skin, and Sheebah Karungi for using their social socials to promote Zex’s concert.

The “Balo Balo” singer openly disclosed that he was deeply hurt by fellow artists who shunned promoted Zex’ Bilangilangi’s concert.

The concert registered a pretty fair reveller turnout despite not being massively promoted.