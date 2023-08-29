Rising Gospel youngster Rinic Jemimah Kirabo has released yet another song titled ‘Zzina Wemaleyo’ in which she worships her Creator.

At 12 years old, gospel singer Rinic Jemimah has a couple of songs to her name including God Has Done It For Me Again, Tommaala, Million Little Miracles (Cover), and Keep On Moving, among others.

She adds yet another new gospel banger titled Zzina Wemaleyo’, literally translated as “Dance Beyond Your Limits.”

In the song, she praises God for what He has done for her.

Rinic Jemimah calls upon fellow younger generation of children to join her in dancing for God.

She goes on to emphasize that children are the future of tomorrow so they should celebrate while dancing and rejoicing in Christ.

Rinic Jemimah has released many songs at her age including collaborations with artists like Levixone, Exodus, and Justine Nabbosa, among others.

She is one of the promising young gospel musicians in Uganda showing even older artists that gospel music is life.