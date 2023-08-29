Early on Tuesday morning, Airtel Uganda launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala. By offering its shares to the public for the first time, the telecom becomes a publicly traded company.

To take part in the #AirtelIPO Dial *185*85# today

What is an IPO?

An IPO, or Initial Public Offering, is a highly regulated process by which a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time, effectively becoming a publicly traded company.

A share represents ownership in a company. In other words, if you own one share of the Company, you own a percentage of the company.

In an IPO, the company transitions from being privately owned by a relatively small number of investors to having its ownership distributed among a larger group of shareholders, including individual and institutional investors.

What You Need To Know

The offer opens on 30th August 2023 at 10:00 a.m. and will close on 13th October 2023 at 4:00 p.m. An announcement of share allocations will then be made on 30th October 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Listing of Airtel Uganda Shares on the USE and start of trading will commence on 31st October 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Any eligible investor can apply to buy as many shares as they want anytime between 30th August 2023 to 13th October 2023.

How the IPO process works:

For investors, participating in an IPO can offer the opportunity to invest in a company early on and potentially benefit from share price appreciation as the company grows and succeeds.

However, investing in IPOs also carries risks, including market volatility and uncertainty about the company’s future performance.

Benefits of Investing in an IPO

Investing in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) can offer several potential benefits to investors. However, it’s important to note that while IPOs can be attractive opportunities, they also come with risks.

The potential benefits of investing in an IPO

Dividends: When a company makes a profit, the Board of Directors may pay out a percentage of the retained earnings to its shareholders and this is known as a dividend. In other cases, the Board of Directors can propose to retain the profits in the company to increase its capital and this is known as retained earnings.

Capital Gains: When shares are sold at a price that is higher than the price at which they were purchased, this represents a profit. This profit is called a Capital Gain.

Voting Rights: Shares give a shareholder the right to attend and vote on important company policies at the Company’s Annual General Meetings including making a choice on the Directors of the Company.

Collateral: Shares are one’s assets and may be accepted as collateral (for example security for a loan).

Transferability: Shares can be transferred between Father to Child, Mother to Child, Husband to Wife, or Wife to Husband. One can inherit shares if the deceased passed rights to them or to an appointed administrator if there is no will.

Diversification: Including IPO investments in your portfolio can provide diversification benefits, especially if the companies you are investing in operate in different sectors or industries.

What is a prospectus?

A prospectus is a formal document that provides detailed information about a company that is issuing securities, such as stocks or bonds, to the public. It is an essential component of the regulatory process for companies looking to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) or other securities offerings.

The prospectus serves as a comprehensive source of information for potential investors, enabling them to make informed decisions about whether to invest in a company.

What is an SCD Account?

A Securities Central Depository (SCD) account is an account in which shares are maintained in the name of the shareholder.

Anyone who wants to buy shares must have an SCD Account because shares in a listed company cannot be held as a physical share certificate.

How To Open an SCD Account:

Dial *185*85# today or visit the Uganda Securities Exchange portal and follow the steps below

Visit https://scd.use.or.ug Sign in with your email and password. If you are joining for the first time, click on Create Account and fill in the details. An email will be sent to your registered email address, open it and confirm registration. Click on Link/ Create SCD Account. Tap on Open New Account. Enter your personal data as required including the name, title, date of birth and gender then click Next. Upload your identification documents. Enter contact information and click Next. Then fill in bank information for remittances. Select your Stockbroker. Review the details and accept the Terms and conditions then submit the application. Your SCD number will be generated as soon as the information is verified.

Airtel Uganda is taking a bold step towards the future and is excited to announce the decision to offer shares through an initial public offer. This move is all about strengthening our presence and seizing growth opportunities in the dynamic telecom sector across the continent.