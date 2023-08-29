In a heated video, Alien Skin lost his cool and even ordered that Champion Ogudo be returned to their home in Kawempe if they are not appreciative of what he had impacted on his life.

On Monday 28th August, Mr. Godfrey Kibuuka agreed to the terms and confirmed that his son should start schooling at Kampala Parents School since he couldn’t let the opportunity just skip his child just like that.

Speaking to the press, he explained that he is not certain his son has been schooling because he even doesn’t know how Alien Skin gained custody of Champion Ogudo.

Mr. Kibuuka stressed that he doesn’t know who Alien Skin is and that he only agreed with the boy’s mother but didn’t get his consent to stay with him.

He expressed his gratitude to Mr. Mugagga thanking him for offering his son a scholarship until he finishes his primary level of education.

MC Kats was present as Mr. Kibuuka confirmed that his son should join KPS in order to attain a bright future ahead.

While on a TikTok live broadcast last night, Champion Ogudo’s brother claimed that their dad ditched them when Champion Ogudo was just four months old and has never extended child support to them.

