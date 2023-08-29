Da Hares singer David Lutalo has shared his opinion about having music battles in the entertainment industry noting that it is a good move.

He explained that as long as the motive of staging music battles is to have healthy competition in the arts industry, he finds no problem with it.

Lutalo’s only challenge, however, is when the battles are aimed at fuelling negativity.

While addressing the media, David Lutalo welcomed the idea of battling the likes of Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, and Eddy Kenzo if any promoter wants in.

He stressed that he is unfazed by any of them reasoning that his music catalog stands the ground for him.

The “Kabiisi Kandagala” singer went on to note that he can give them a run for their money if any of them accepts to go into a battle with him when not well-prepared for the showdown.

He added that he is open to whoever wants to take a dare against him and ready to take on the challenge at any time.

A music battle can in one way or the other help the music industry as long as it is not in bad faith. Personally, I’m a person who does not like beefing but I love a health competition. That can be a good battle. Musically, I’ve recorded quite a number of songs so if one wants to have a battle with me when they’re not ready and set, they can land into fire. Amongst artists, whoever comes, should be braced for a run of their money. David Lutalo