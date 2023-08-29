On Monday 28th August 2023, MC Casmir added a year to his age and launched his ‘Party With Casmir’ 2023 edition at Lazio Bar, Kololo.

Known for his energetic and engaging emceeing skills, media personality Casmir Kigenyi a.k.a MC Casmir is set to host yet another edition of his event, Party With Casmir on Sunday 3rd September 2023.

Dubbed “the youth’s biggest celebration,” Party With Casmir is an event brand created to celebrate the art of emceeing through music, good vibes, fashion, and a youthful audience.

“Our parties are attended by a crowd that loves free expression, trends, and cool experiences,” MC Casmir revealed at the press conference held on Monday afternoon.

“Today as we speak the value of emcees to the industry has been felt and appreciated by the general public unlike in the past, no event/function can run without an emcee, and no club can run successfully with an emcee to cheer up the crowd,” he added.

The presser also coincided with Casmir’s birthday and he popped bottles and cut cake together with his friends at Lazio.

MC Casmir has inspired several rising emcees, something he intends to keep doing using Party With Casmir as a platform.

The all-white green carpet experience is set to feature various emcees, artists, deejays, and dancers among other entertainers.

Viana Indi, DJ Mark, DJ Zato, DJ Kals, Evelyn MC, Topboy, MC Jerome, and Future MC amongst several others are lined up for the event with a surprise act to sum it up.

The president of the House of Emcees Uganda is confident that all preparations are moving smoothly to ensure that he gives value for money to the revelers that will turn up this Sunday.

“Expect photoshoots, 360 cam experiences, fashion showcases, deejay mixes, live band, and games among others,” MC Casmir noted.

Emcee and media personality @mccasmir celebrated his birthday party as he launched yet another season on ‘Party With Casmir’ yesterday 🎉🍾 #PartyWithCasmir pic.twitter.com/osWfaN8TYx — MBU (@MBU) August 29, 2023