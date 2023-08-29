In a heated argument via a TikTok live broadcast, Alien Skin and MC Kats reminded each other of their wealth as they talked about Champion Ogudo’s future in education.

For a couple of weeks, MC Kats has criticized Fangone Forest artist Alien Skin for refusing to accept Kampala Parents School’s offer of a school bursary for his sidekick Champion Ogudo.

The NBS TV presenter has even threatened to drag the artist to the police over negligence, something that did not seem to please Alien hence retaliating.

“I am more intelligent than you and all your boys. You have failed to show what you have achieved in life. Everyone is weighed by their achievements so show us what you have achieved,” Alien Skin told Kats via a TikTok live.

Kats, seemingly disappointed in the artist, noted that he has achieved quite a lot in the entertainment industry over the last 12 years.

The TV presenter declined to reveal his achievements saying he is not the type of person to showcase his wealth in public and that such things are done by unlearned people.

“Do you really think we should all go around boasting about our wealth in public? You do not feed me nor house me nor do you look after my children,” MC Kats retaliated.

Alien Skin continued to note that he is able to finance Champion Ogudo’s education at the best schools in the country and warned Kats to stop making life plans for him.

I have all the money I need to pay for Champion Ogudo’s school fees at Kampala Parents (School). I am not a poor person. Do you want to say it’s the very best school in the world? You’re not the one to tell me what to do with my life. Alien Skin told MC Kats

AlienskinUg faces off against MC KATS over Champion Ogudo Ug’s future and they hurl insults at each other 😟 pic.twitter.com/j5CeBUoWPz — MBU (@MBU) August 29, 2023