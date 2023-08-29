The Ebonies Actress and Director Fauziah Nakiboneka advises entertainers to read their audiences better to avoid being inappropriately groped by fans while performing on stage.

If you know you’re dressed in a certain way that is so skimpy, you shouldn’t put yourself out there too much to the extent that someone in the audience can easily touch you. Fauziah Nakiboneka

At 46 years old, Fauziah Nakiboneka is a role model to many aspiring actors and actresses in Uganda and the East African region.

She has also tried her trade in her first love – Music, something she believes always takes the lead in her life despite being widely known as an Actress.

While speaking to Mbu on the #MBUspaces (a weekly Twitter spaces show that happens every Monday at 8:00 p.m.), Nakiboneka acknowledged the existence of sexual harassment in the entertainment spheres, especially the music industry.

She believes the recurring incidents, the most recent one being Lydia Jazmine who was held tight by a reveler who jumped on stage while she performed, have been influenced highly by the skimpy dress code.

In her own view, Fauziah Nakiboneka believes some local entertainers have failed to read the room and failed to choose the right fashion according to the audiences they perform for.

She maintains that some local audiences are not perfect to entice with skimpy outfits especially if an artist intends to perform very close to the fans because some of them are usually intoxicated.

She urged entertainers to always read the audiences before they step up to perform for them so as to avoid such occurrences.

Nakiboneka also asked the audiences to “grow up” if they want entertainers to continue giving them their best without fearing being sexually harassed.

We need to read the type of audiences that we perform for. For example, we have performed in the US and in the UK. The way we dress for those shows in the US and the UK is quite different from how we dress for the shows in Uganda. You would get away with a lot of skimpiness when you go out there because no one is going to do anything to you while you’re on stage but in Uganda, the way we dress, we should know our limits. If you know you’re dressed in a certain way that is so skimpy, you shouldn’t put yourself out there too much to the extent that someone in the audience can easily touch you. Sometimes you need to read the audience and know what type of people you’re performing for. I do not condone people touching the artist while on stage because that’s definitely sexual harassment but as an artist, you also have to gauge the audience you’re performing for and know your limits not to put yourself out there thinking the world is gonna protect you. We should read the audience because people get drunk on those shows. You have to put that in mind as an artist. Fauziah Nakiboneka