Alien Skin has confirmed Champion Ogudo is no longer living at his premises after he let him return to his family in Kawempe.

This comes after Champion Ogudo and his elder brother confirmed their return home via a video shared online on Tuesday evening.

It all comes after netizens and media personality MC Kats raised hell on Alien Skin over denying Champion Ogudo a chance to attain a better education at Kampala Parents School which offered him a scholarship.

Ogudo’s father Godfrey Kibuuka as well added fuel to the fire as he vowed to drag Alien Skin to the courts of law over the same matter.

While speaking on the matter, the Sitya Danger singer noted that he officially parted ways with Ogudo to allow him to return to his biological family so that they could sort their issues together.

Alien said that the decision would stand until further notice so that Ogudo’s parents have enough time to solve the big elephant in the room.

Champion Ogudo’s father maintains that his son should not let such a golden opportunity of studying at KPS pass him by because he could live to regret it in the future.

He also recently denied giving Alien Skin the right to take over the parenthood of his son.