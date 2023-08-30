Scheduled for this Saturday 2nd September 2023 in Kasese, the second edition of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon will feature a Neon Street Rave headlined by top performer, Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu.

Ahead of her anticipated music battle vs. Sheebah Karungi, fans of the self-styled ‘King Herself’ Cindy Sanyu have a chance to watch her perform in Kasese.

Tusker Lite will be throwing an electrifying Neon Street Rave which Cindy Sanyu is set to headline with her energetic performances along Stanley Street.

The Rave is set to come in the aftermath of the daytime marathon that is expected to pool professional athletes and amateur runners to challenge themselves in the beautiful Rwenzori Mountains of Western Uganda starting at 6:30 a.m.

Amos Wekesa hands over a Tuskler Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon kit pack to Cindy Sanyu

Cindy will be backing herself to put on a thrilling performance as a teaser for her battle with Sheebah scheduled for 15th September at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The rave will also feature lots of other thrilling performers including Good Hope, DJ Trouble, DJ Kevin, DJ Assasin, and Freddy Tinny among others.

Tusker Lite is a brand synonymous with good vibes and the Neon Street Rave experience is something we are looking forward to for our Kasese people. Cindy ‘The King Herself’ will be there to entertain among a plethora of other amazing talents straight from Kasese, so brace yourselves for an epic party. Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Tusker Lite Brand Manager

