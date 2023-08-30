Felista Di Superstar is sorry after her efforts of trying to help Champion Ogudo secure a scholarship turned into his worst nightmare.

A couple of weeks ago, Felista Di Superstar, real name Faith Nanyanzi, asked her former school Kampala Parents School to grant fellow youngster Champion Ogudo a scholarship.

The school agreed, giving the Fangone Forest singer a bursary for the rest of his primary-level education and requesting him to report to the school.

His guardian Alien Skin, however, shocked the public when he rejected the school’s offer as he came up with strict terms including asking the school heads to pick Ogudo from his home to show that they were serious.

Alien Skin has since been castigated by the public. Media personality MC Kats also arose in full force against Alien and even threatened to sue him for denying Champion Ogudo an opportunity to attain a good education.

The ‘Sitya Danger’ singer has since stood by his terms and during a recent TikTok live vowed to chase Champion Ogudo from his home because his father was not showing gratitude for the job he has done of raising the youngster.

All this has left Felista confused and she regrets asking for the scholarship because it was the root of all Chapion Ogudo’s current problems.

Through a video, Felista apologized to her fans and former school for being the cause of all the drama in trying to help Champion Ogudo.

I am here to apologize. I requested a bursary on behalf of Champion Ogudo not knowing it would turn into such a terrible decision. I thought he had made it but I was dreaming. If Alien Skin has indeed chased you from his home, it’s too bad and it hurts me too. I still think he was kidding. I apologize to my fans who spread the message, Champion Ogudo, Alien Skin, Mr. Muganga of Victoria University, Ruparelia Foundation, and Kampala Parents (School). Had it not been for my request, all this wouldn’t have happened. I had no idea that wishing someone else well would turn into such a big problem for them. Felista Di Superstar