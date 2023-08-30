For those who have been anxiously waiting for singer Fille Mutoni and Alien Skin’s music collaboration to hit your music taste buds you might have to either forget about it or wait a little longer.

The update follows reports that suggest the video shoot to the already finished audio won’t be happening having MC Kats who acts as Fille Mutoni’s music manager fell out with Fangone Forest singer Alien Skin.

It is reported that the making/recording of the audio didn’t come that easy since Alien Skin wanted his much-preferred sound yet Fille Mutoni also had a different idea but somehow, they found a common goal and went to work.

Following the recent fallout, MC Kats found himself at the center as the main broker in championing Alien Skin’s youngster bodyguard Champion Ogudo land a scholarship at Kampala Parents School and exchanged words, Alien Skin decided to end the deal.

When Fille Mutoni was asked about the saga, she claimed not to know anything about it and disclosed that what her management decides, is the route she will take until a clear decision is reached by the two teams.

As of now, Alien Skin and MC Kats don’t see eye-to-eye since they got involved in a heated exchange of words during a live TikTok video broadcast on Monday night.