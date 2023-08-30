Miss Gorgeous Uganda and international (2023), Patience Wawina is buzzing having launched her own foundation, ‘Be The Voice’ with intentions of inspiring the world.

Over three months after her coronation, Patience Wawina with her title already relinquished to a new queen, decided to start up the ‘Be The Voice’ Foundation.

Wawina shares a vision of being able to solve the problems of the world and on 28th August 2023, as she celebrated her birthday, she decided to launch the foundation.

She reveals that she has always dreamed of inspiring the world through charity and she is now empowered to achieve her childhood dreams.

“When I was young I had a dream of inspiring the world. I experienced the feeling of being in great need of help and empowerment,” Patience Wawina said after conducting her charity birthday celebrations at Mother Teresa Foundation in Najanankubi on August 28th.

“I was worried about people who are suffering and diagnosed with poverty, it intensified my passion to help the poor communities and to uplift the needy people as my way of giving back to God,” she added.

This was not the first time Wawina was celebrating her birthday through charity. The beauty queen said the COVID-19 pandemic brought her there.

“The lockdown prevented me from visiting in 2020. That’s when I started to celebrate my succeeding birthdays because it was unsafe to travel far at that time,” she shared.

Before throwing her birthday celebration, Patience Wawina contacted Emma Travel Boss to ask what the orphans needed. “The only preparations that I did were buying the things that the orphans need and designing and coordinating the program for that day,” she reveals.

Wawina hopes she was able to help ease the children’s “loneliness for being away from the love and care of their real parents and families” with her visit. “I wanted them to feel the smiles on their faces and the beats of their hearts, vividly,” she adds.