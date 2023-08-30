Shamim Mayanja, an Actress and Media personality is not happy with the team that carried on with the late Kato Lubwama’s stage play dubbed CeaseFire.

At the time of his death, the former Member of Parliament and Actor Kato Lubwama and a group of his friends were writing the stage play dubbed ‘Ceasefire’ which took place over the weekend at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Mayanja is not pleased with the elderly performers who took part in the play. She believes the organizers should have chosen from the vastly sprouting younger talents other than being dictators.

She wonders when the younger talents that have been nurtured by the older actors will ever step onto such big stages.

Shamim Mayanja

Shamim Mayanja also adds that the script of the play was altered from what Kato Lubwama had initially written, hence losing meaning.

She notes that the revelers failed to follow the flow of the play until pre-recorded voices of Kato Lubwama were played.

Several artists also performed at the night which surprised many who think it isn’t right for artists to take over control in theaters.

On the contrary, Honorable Muhammad Nsereko who overlooked the whole event says that the play was up to their expectations and that the attendance gives them assurance that the next chapters of the play will attract more people.

About the people who say they weren’t amused with the flow on the stage, Nsereko believes that most of these people have never been to the theater and this was probably their first time.

He has assured them of a better experience in the next episodes of the play.