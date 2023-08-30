Singer Fille Mutoni has politely requested the government to consider establishing more mental health facilities in order to tackle the issue of rising numbers of individuals who fall victim to the excessive use of toxic substances.

As a victim of similar issues and always checking in and out of rehabilitation centers, Fille says it is high time the government sets up more mental health facilities.

Fille Mutoni says that people battling addiction are not any different from others battling other sorts of illnesses like malaria and that they always need to be taken care of in the best way possible.

She further calls upon the youth to consider giving their lives to Jesus Christ and love Him more reasoning that it is the only way discipline can be installed amongst the youth at all times.

In fact, the youth should consider giving their lives to Christ Jesus and love Him more. Secondly, I request the government to establish enough mental health facilities to cater to individuals who usually get addicted to drugs and other toxic substances. Addiction is also a disease as you see malaria. Fille Mutoni

Fille says that relapsing on drug abuse is always a common thing among individuals and hence they need to be deeply grounded and focused on what they do.

The mother of one adds that overcoming drug abuse is not a war but a battle that takes long as she also hinted how she is still striving hard to keep herself on the straight path.

Currently, Fille is working well with MC Kats and trying to revive her music career.