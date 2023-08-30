Ugandan film production company, Nabwiso Films, has received a nomination for the Cannes Film Festival for their film ‘When You Become Me’.

Film has the ability to educate and tell stories, and Nabwiso Films has been a prominent player in the Ugandan film industry for almost a decade.

I recently spoke with the CEO of Nabwiso Films, Matthew Nabwiso, who expressed his excitement about the Cannes nomination.

Cannes is renowned for showcasing groundbreaking and innovative films from around the world, and having a Ugandan film recognized among the best works of international cinema is a testament to the talent and dedication of Ugandan filmmakers.

‘When You Become Me’ exemplifies how filmmakers are now raising awareness about societal issues, particularly those affecting disabled individuals in Uganda.

This gripping drama explores the complexities of identity for a disabled person in the country. The film follows the journey of a young Ugandan woman on a transformative quest to find her true self.

The nomination of ‘When You Become Me’ for the Cannes Film Festival is a significant milestone for both Nabwiso Films and the Ugandan film industry as a whole.

During our conversation, Nabwiso eloquently narrated the story to me. It revolves around a young man with a disability who applies for a job at a radio station but is rejected because of his visual impairment.

This scenario highlights the unfairness of the situation, as radio presenters are not seen by listeners. Despite this setback, the protagonist, Musa, demonstrates his capabilities by using a computer to read and respond to emails.

The film aims to communicate that individuals with disabilities possess the skills and qualities necessary to succeed. When asked why he believes the film was nominated, Nabwiso simply stated that the actors, cinematography, set design and production design were all exceptional.

He believes the film has what it takes to compete on an international level. He also emphasized that the vision of Nabwiso Films is to use film as a means to change lives. When Reach a Hand and Light For the World approached the production house, they realized they shared a common vision.

Nabwiso Films is well-known in Uganda for producing the telenovela series ‘Sanyu’ and other films like ‘Karamoja’.

In conclusion, the nomination of Nabwiso Films’ ‘When You Become Me’ for the Cannes Film Festival is a significant achievement for the Ugandan film industry and the country as a whole. It highlights the talent and creativity of Ugandan filmmakers and puts Uganda on the global film map.

This recognition serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers, promotes cultural exchange, and challenges stereotypes.

As we eagerly await the premiere of ‘When You Become Me’ at Cannes, let us celebrate the power of film to transcend borders and amplify diverse voices in global storytelling.