Renowned Congolese music icon Fally Ipupa N’simba has been confirmed for two shows in September and October in Uganda.

Fally Ipupa is a Congolese Singer, Songwriter, and Performer. He is one of the best-known and most influential artists on the African scene.

His music combines elements of R&B, Hip-hop, Soul, Traditional Congolese Soukous, and Ndombolo, and he boasts several hit songs that have exported his brand globally.

Due to his dance elements, his music is widely consumed in Uganda by the masses.

The singer is scheduled to perform in Uganda on 29th September and 1st October in Kampala and Araua respectively courtesy of Malembe and Fenon Events.

This is not the first time Fally Ipupa has been booked to perform in Uganda following his failure to turn up in December 2019.

At the time, the organizers revealed that the singer missed his scheduled flight to Kampala hence his failure to perform. He also did not show up for the show in Arua.

This time, however, the organizers are confident that Fally Ipupa will turn up and quench the thirst his Ugandan fans have for long had about him.