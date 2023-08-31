The rate at which Next Media employees are resigning lately is surely alarming and from the look of things, there must be a huge challenge with the human resources at the station.

The freshest employee to throw in the towel at the Naguru-based media outlet is none other than Desire Derekford Mugumisa.

Mugumisa has been holding the positions of Head of Client Relations, Head of Corporate Affairs, and Sports Broadcaster at Next Media Services.

He announced his departure through his Twitter account describing the journey he has had at Next as an ‘incredible’ one since he joined the station in 2019.

He thanked his former employers for the growth, friendship, and contribution they have added to his career.

With a heart full of gratitude, I formally announce my departure today from Next Media, a journey that has been nothing short of incredible since I joined in 2019. The growth, memories, and friendships formed here will forever hold a special place in my heart. Desire Derekford Mugumisa

He is now set to invest his energy in something new but remains very passionate about sports and a strong Heathens Ruby Club fan.

With a heart full of gratitude, I formally announce my departure today from @nextmediaug, a journey that has been nothing short of incredible since I joined in 2019.



The growth, memories, and friendships formed here will forever hold a special place in my heart.



(1/7) https://t.co/L8cK3xSG0Z pic.twitter.com/l4yM89qJrz — Desire Derekford Mugumisa (@DMugumisa) August 31, 2023

We wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors!