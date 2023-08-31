Despite holding concerts on the same date, Gravity Omutujju and Navio are showing massive support for each other with the former buying tickets to the latter’s concert worth Shs1m.

On 2nd September, Gravity Omutujju and Daniel ‘Navio’ Kigozi will be holding their ‘Okwepicha’ and ’20 Years Of Navio’ concerts at Lugogo Cricket Oval and Sheraton Kampala Hotel respectively.

Despite being old foes, musically, the two artists are rooting for each other to register massive crowds at their respective venues.

They each believe there are many music fans in Uganda and they each sing different music styles which will attract the crowds.

In an extra push, Gravity Omutujju, real name Gereson Wabuyu, boosted Navio’s concert by purchasing tickets worth Shs1m.

He revealed that he would be giving out the tickets to ardent Navio fans who might not be able to afford the ticket prices.

He, however, emphasized that he will not be giving out any free tickets to his concert because his fans can afford the ticket prices to Lugogo Cricket Oval.

I’ve bought tickets worthy UGX 1M for Navio’s show that’s happening this Saturday. However I’m not giving out any free ticket to my show. My fans have money, they can afford my show. Gravity Omutujju