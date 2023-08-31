Based on images circulating on the internet, rapper Gravity Omutujju’s newly acquired ride – Range Rover has already lost its side mirrors to thieves.

It is reported that the side mirror was snatched off while in the traffic jam as he was returning to his home although he is yet to give full details about the matter.

The stealing of his side mirrors comes just a few days before his “Kwepicha” concert that is slated to take place this Saturday at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

On the same date, Navio will be celebrating “20 Years of Navio” at Kampala Sheraton Hotel, and Gravity has already purchased tickets to his concert worth Ugx1m.

The two have been long rumored to be beefing dropped an advert for each other rallying fans to support them at their shows, a move that revealed how there is no bad blood between them.

Take a look at the photos below;