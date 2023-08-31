Renowned media personality and seasoned politician Sir. Simon Muyanga Lutaaya has thrown in the towel at Baba TV station.

Mr. Muyanga Lutaaya signed out at Baba TV after serving at the media outlet for close to two years having joined the station after ditching Naguru-based NBS TV.

He called it a wrap just 48 hours after he was appointed General Manager at Baba Television where he has held office as Quality Assurance Manager.

He announced his quitting from BABA Media Group at the end of his popular show The Big Story earlier today after hosting political analyst Tamale Mirundi on their weekly program.

Taking to his Twitter page he expressed gratitude to his former employers despite having faced a lot of challenges at work.

He concluded by mocking all the media outlets he has been a part of saying the bosses are all the same but in different buildings.



Oh! What a beautiful Thursday to Sign – Out! Thank you @babatvuganda, @BalyekuMosesG, @adam_kungu, @doreen_mwesige, @LukiaMpoza, @Masayasi2011@MKalyowa and all of you my fans and viewers of Babatv. Let me author books, same dish, different plates, same chefs, different kitchens, bye..! Sir Simon Muyanga Lutaaya

He is apparently set to focus on his own ventures and maybe could continue pursuing his political ambitions.

We wish him the best of luck in his new aspirations and ventures!