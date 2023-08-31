Ugandan legislative couple Speaker Hon. Anita Among and her husband Engineer Moses Magogo will soon be welcoming their first child together under wedlock.

The development follows a revelation that was made by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among during her visit to the Pope in the Vatican when she asked him to pray and bless her pregnancy.

As Hon. Anitah Among asked the Pope to pray for her baby, she wore a beautiful smile on her face revealing how excited she is to be carrying FUFA president Moses Magogo’s child.

Information reaching us reveals that the family is indeed filled with joy that soon they will be expanding it with a new bundle of joy.

The gender of the baby is also yet to be revealed among several other details as those around the couple continue to keep the information confidential.

WATCH: The Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among reveals she’s pregnant as she asks the Pope to bless her baby during her visit to Vatican. pic.twitter.com/40c6NT1Cfm — Mazima Uganda (@mazimaug) August 29, 2023