In a turn of events, Fangone Forest Entertainment singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin has disclosed that he intends to stay with his close friend and bodyguard Champion Ogudo who he had sent back to Kawempe to stay with his parents.

A few days back, Alien Skin lost his cool and ordered Champion Ogudo and his elder brother Swaba to return to their parents’ home in the Ghettos of Kawempe following a heated online disagreement with MC Kats.

The disagreement stemmed from MC Kats and Champion Ogudo’s dad requesting that they shelter Ogudo and provide him with basic needs as he schools from Kampala Parents School where he had been granted a scholarship.

MC Kats and Champion Ogudo’s dad failed to agree with Alien Skin on some issues and thus ended up clashing with them.

Following the fallout, Champion Ogudo and his brother packed their belongings and headed back to Kawempe.

When Alien Skin listened to the condition of Champion Ogudo’s father, he concluded by stating that it is alarming since he is still staying at his parents’ home.

He, therefore, pledged that he would be picking Ogudo from Kawempe and returning him to Fangone Forest to start staying with him as they have been doing for the past period of time.

Alien Skin reveals that he will be picking Champion Ogudo from Kawempe where he is currently residing; says that his father's reasoning disappointed him. pic.twitter.com/K8FhOL0Q7m — MBU (@MBU) September 1, 2023