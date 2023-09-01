Comedy duo; Bobby Brown and Nilo Nilo are back together as a team after parting ways for a good period of time.

At the start of this very year, we reported how the comedy duo had split up with each act taking their own route as they tried to venture into solo acting though Bobby Brown quickly joined efforts with someone else.

The reasons why the two had fallen out were not clearly established but one of them claimed they had called it quits following the expiration of the seven-year contract that they had dating from 2015.

In another interview, Bobby Brown accused Nilo Nilo of being greedy stating that the cause of their fallout was basically money-oriented as Nilo Nilo always wanted to take the bigger share which Bobby Brown couldn’t stomach anymore.

Bobby Brown furthermore claimed that he had always invested a lot of time in trying to be creative and come up with fresh jokes to make the brand stand out yet Nilo Nilo was doing less hence deciding to take a break from the duo.

Upon their reunion, Bobby Brown and Nilo Nilo warned all their competitors to watch out for them as they claimed that they were finally back into the game to fight for their position.

They even went ahead to dare Maulana and Reign for a comedy battle in an effort to prove who is better at cracking the ribs of their fans.

VIDEO: Ffe abasinga mu comedy era tukomyewo mu ngeri ya njawulo nyo- Niro Niro ne Bobby brown#SanyukaUnCut#SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/CQUoeUXPVc — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) August 31, 2023