Singer Cindy Sanyu’s husband Prynce Joel Okuyo has confessed to having had a crush on Cindy Sanyu from way back when she was still a part of the singing trio – Blu*3

Speaking on the Mwasuze Mutya show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe, Okuyo Joel Atiku Prynce was tasked to narrate the story of how he met Cindy Sanyu.

I met Cindy on set where I was the director of photography, and I became interested in her. I had a crush on her even before I met her when she was still a part of Blu*3. My sister used to tease me about it back then, and even when I proposed to her, my sister still teased me about the crush from those days. Okuyo Joel Atiku Prynce

At the moment, Prynce Okuyo and Cindy Sanyu are blessed with two children and are enjoying a happy marriage.