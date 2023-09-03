Singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin has announced the “Return Of Champion Ogudo” concert following the drama that has been unfolding in recent days.

Alien Skin and Champion Ogudo have been topping the entertainment news headlines following a disagreement that ensued between Alien and MC Kats concerning the Kampala Parents School scholarship that had been granted to the youngster.

Alien Skin and MC Kats failed to agree on terms under which Kampala Parents School was offering Champion Ogudo scholarship as the latter requested the former to hold a meeting with the school administrators at his Fangone Forest Entertainment base.

The misunderstanding saw MC Kats and Alien Skin go into a verbal exchange of words before Alien lost his cool and ordered Champion Ogudo and his brother to return to their parents’ home in the slums of Kawempe.

However, when Alien Skin listened to Champion Ogudo’s father who was claiming to take custody of the son, he decided to house Ogudo and his brother again in a sort of reunion.

He has thus taken to his socials to reveal that he has plans of organizing a concert for Champion Ogudo and that it is aimed at changing the lives of his mother and the entire family.

The Return of Champion Ogudo Concert is coming soon, with the goal of changing the life of Champion Ogudo’s mom and the entire family. Alien Skin

