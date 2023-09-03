Tuff Music Entertainment singer Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat is not happy with Trouble Tabu’s Gereson Wabuyi a.k.a Gravity Omutujju.

The “Do Me Nicely” singer notes that she is upset with the “Okwepicha” singer over purchasing a Range Rover yet he has never cleared her concert performance balance for the year 2022.

In February, Kapa Cat went public and explained that she demanded Gravity Omutujju Shs8m which accumulated as a result of performing at the concerts that he held last year.

She stressed that she performed at all of Gravity Omutujju’s shows from the main show held at Cricket Oval, and the extras in Mbarara, Fort Portal, and Mukono but the guy ended up not paying her.

I’m mad at Gravity, you can’t buy a Range Rover when I still demand you my money, I performed at his shows and he failed to pay me Kapa Cat

Gravity hasn’t shown any signs of clearing Kapa Cat’s balance yet he keeps on showing off his new achievements like a Range Rover and his near-to-completion mansion that he is building in the areas of Busabala.

When Kapa Cat got the chance to be interviewed at Galaxy TV, she reminded Gravity of how she still demands her balance for the 2022 concert performance.

