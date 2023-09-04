As Navio celebrated twenty years in the music industry, the Hip-hop genre was celebrating 50 years of existence – no coincidence could feel so befitting, and what a performance the ‘Boy From Rubaga’ showcased!

On Saturday 2nd September 2023, Daniel Lubwama Kigozi a.k.a Navio held a successful concert at Sheraton Kampala Gardens. Dubbed ’20 Years Of Navio’, the Hennessy-sponsored event was aimed at celebrating the two decades he has spent in the music industry.

Hip Hop is more than just music, it is a lifestyle that has inspired generations. Navio is one of the pioneers of this movement in Uganda and he has over the years inspired so many in Uganda and beyond through his creativity, passion, authenticity, and winning attitude.

The Klear Kut boss showcased his artistry through four sets and performed over 27 of his tracks and tributes to the likes of Mowzey Radio.

He was joined by a couple of artists on stage including Lilian Mbabazi, Shena Skies, Flex D’Paper, Yung Mulo, The Mith, and Lyrical G, among others. In the audience, there were several big stars too including singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine.

The likes of Martha Mukisa, Mikie Wine, Zulitum, Lamu, Nina Roz, and Triple S among others also showed their support to the Navio by performing for the big crowd that turned up and was full of vibes.

Navio has since publicly expressed his gratitude to his fans and fellow artists who turned up to make the day a memorable one for him.

Congratulations big man!