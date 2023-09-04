Celebrated rapper Navio, real name Daniel Kigozi, was left “speechless” upon seeing his longtime friend Bobi Wine amidst the crowd of revelers who turned up to show him support at his concert.

On Saturday 2nd September 2023, Daniel Lubwama Kigozi a.k.a Navio held a successful concert at Sheraton Kampala Gardens dubbed ’20 Years Of Navio’.

Navio was joined by a couple of artists on stage including Lilian Mbabazi, Shena Skies, Flex D’Paper, Yung Mulo, The Mith, and Lyrical G, among others.

In the audience, there were several big stars too including singer-cum-politician Bobi Wine who arrived at the concert alongside his brother Daxx Vibez and producer Sir. Dan Magic.

Despite his busy schedule, Bobi Wine managed to catch the most part of the concert and was seen singing along to most of the songs as Navio performed, enjoying the atmosphere fully.

It should be remembered that Bobi and Navio are good longtime friends and have worked on a couple of collaborations, the most popular one being ‘Badman From Kamwokya’.

Navio was elated upon seeing Bobi Wine in the crowd. Via social media, as he thanked his fans for showing him massive support, he thanked the Firebase singer for gracing the concert.

If I managed to have my brother smiling that was enough for me! Thanks for gracing my concert, your presence and honoring the invite got me speechless! Thanks so much brother! Navio