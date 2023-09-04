It was an electric evening as MC Casmir and Smirnoff put together a celebration of the art of MCing at Lazio Bar and Restaurant on Sunday with the ‘Party with MC Casmir’ experience.

The event – titled ‘Party with Casmir’ – is a platform to elevate the creatives who have built

careers and make a living off the microphone – event MCs, bar and club hosts, TV and radio

presenters, artists, and DJs.

The annual event is a brainchild of MC Casmir, who stated that it is meant to honor those who

have continued to pursue their passion for hosting events and delivering good music, good

vibes and good energy for young and fashionable audiences.

The event’s chief MC – King Mats – kept the crowd in a constant state of good vibes between

performances from DJ Wiz J, DJ Kalz, DJ Zato and others.

Event MC Viana Indi hypes the crowd

Other performers included the talented Walter YT – who gave a refreshing acoustic performance

with covers of songs like Chronixx’s ‘Skanking Sweet’, Bobby Brown, and Damian Marley’s

‘Beautiful’ before paying homage to the late Mose Radio and performing some of his original

singles like ‘Bindeeze’ and others.

The keyboard maestro – G Vocals – performed Tevin Campbell’s ‘Can We Talk’, Rudeboy’s

‘Reason With Me’, Spice Diana’s ‘Kwata Wano’, and more.

The event brought together a collection of great MCs including Evelyn Mic, Topboy MC, Viana Indi, and others – who demonstrated the value that the profession adds to the country’s nightlife.

As part of the experience, Smirnoff delivered a cocktail bar with professional mixologists and

colorful photobooths for guests to capture fond memories with friends and loved ones.

Speaking about the event, Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Manager at Uganda Breweries

Limited (UBL) noted that the event is an opportunity for many creatives to shine.

“As a brand, Smirnoff invites consumers to express themselves through whatever gives them their edge, and this event was yet another opportunity for us to provide a platform for and shine a light on the different creatives who keep Uganda’s nightlife vibrant and exciting – all while giving our consumers an immersion into the brand’s flavourful experience,” Simon Lapyem said.