Upon his return from Saturday’s performance in Fort Portal, Alien Skin went to youngster Champion Ogudo’s home in the slums of Kawempe and picked him up.

Last week, the Fangone Forest boss sent back Champion Ogudo and his brother Swaba to their home following the increased online criticism by a section of netizens that attacked Alien for turning down a bursary offer from Kampala Parents School for Ogudo.

Alien also faced criticism from renowned events emcee and TV personality MC Kats who questioned his intentions for the little boy.

Alien Skin says he made up his mind after finding out that Ogudo’s father was not in a position to take care of the little boy as he is also struggling to raise his own rent.

This prompted Alien and his team to pick up Ogudo from Kawempe in a motorcade of several cars and motorcycles.

Alien then also revealed that he will be organizing a concert dubbed ‘The Return Of Champion Ogudo’ to raise funds and help the family.