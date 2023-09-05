Valentino Richard Kabenge and Donlynn Fischer have been confirmed as part of the performers at this year’s London Dance Nights Gala Ball.

Valentino and Donlynn launched their collaboration which is aimed at promoting Latin dancing in Uganda through the Dance with Valentino project.

Since then, the dance duo has been hosting several dance classes for both adults and kids, visiting different dance studios and venues to empower young talented dancers.

Through this project, Donlynn, an 11-time South African Latin champion has been sharing a wealth of knowledge and skill as well as being a personal choreographer and dance partner to Valentino.

The dance couple have also graced a variety of events and concerts including the Afrigo Band and Awilo Longomba concert which left revelers mesmerized by their sensual Rumba dance moves.

The dance couple has yet landed another great opportunity to showcase at the London Dance Nights Gala Ball, an event that is organized by Marius Iepure and former Strictly Come Dancing pro, Oti Mabuse.

“I want to thank Oti and Marius Dance Studio for all the opportunities granted to us to empower this great cause of paving the way for competition and professionalism of Latin Dance in Uganda,” Valentino stated.

Donlynn will be representing South Africa as Valentino will also raise the Ugandan flag high, representing Uganda Dance Sport Federation at the first London Open 2023, a dance competition that is organized under the auspices of Dance Sport England at the same event.

“Mr. Kabenge’s presence at this event would be more than important to us because the London Open should be a well-represented international competition and we would like to ensure each country is represented. Mr Kabenge will have a key role in the competition,” Valentino’s invitation letter from the organizers reads.

Valentino and Donlynn are busy rehearsing intensively as they prepare for that special moment.