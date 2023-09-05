Over the weekend, rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi alias Navio held a successful concert as he celebrated “20 Years of Navio” in the Ugandan music industry at Sheraton Gardens Hotel.

The show was well organized and everything went smoothly from sound to the production of the whole event and revelers seemed to have enjoyed the evening.

Speaking to the media after the show, Navio tipped rising artists to now shift their focus from competing with fellow Ugandan artists but rather with the rest of Africa’s best musicians in whatever category they’re doing.

He expressed how the Ugandan music industry is rising at a high speed adding that it is now time to break out to the rest of Africa.

Navio went ahead to state that he wants to see the rest of the artists take the challenge to Nigerian artists including the likes of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy among many others, to decrown them of the positions that they hold on the global market.

Ugandan music is on the way and it’s time to break out to the rest of Africa. Whatever music genre you are doing, I want you to compete with the biggest artists in Africa. You don’t need to compete against me. I am here with you, and I have dominated already. I want you to chase Wizkid and Davido because these are the guys we should be chasing as rising artists we are behind you 100% and just let us know what you need and we give you a hand. Navio

He also hinted at how he is planning on releasing a new music album and a book sharing some tips about the music business on his birthday next month.