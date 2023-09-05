A section of netizens has shown concern about Jose Chameleone’s wife not wearing her wedding ring in her most recent photos shared on social media.

On 7th June 2008, Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone redefined showbiz weddings when he outdid himself at a publicized wedding ceremony as he tied the knot with his longtime fiancee Daniella Atim Mayanja.

The singer’s wedding ceremony was one of the most flamboyant and lavish events of that year as they traveled in a private chopper from St. James Catholic Church, Biina to the reception at the luxurious Kampala Serena Hotel.

They have since expanded their family with more beautiful children and they have really done a good job to raise them.

In past years, however, there have been rumors hinting at their separation. Since Daniella moved to the USA together with their children, there have been speculations that their marriage hit a dead end.

Despite both Chameleone and Daniella not confirming the allegations, there have been signs that have left netizens quite confident that the marriage ended and the two are just co-parenting.

On Monday, Daniella shared fresh photos showing her in a very happy mood. To them, she added the caption; “Got my foot on my own neck…outgrowing the old me.”

What caught the attention of some netizens was the missing wedding ring on Daniella’s finger. They immediately questioned why she did not wear it anymore.

Netizens question the missing 💍 on Daniella Atim’s finger 👀 pic.twitter.com/X4XPs7hJNq — MBU (@MBU) September 5, 2023