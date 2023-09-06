Fangone Forest artist Alien Skin has revealed the dates and venue for Champion Ogudo’s concert which he says is aimed at helping the youngster’s family financially.

After a couple of twists and turns, Champion Ogudo is back in Alien Skin’s guardianship after he was picked from his family home in Kawempe.

Alien now wants to ensure that Ogudo’s family is helped so that they can solve some financial problems and he believes a charity concert will do.

Dubbed ‘Twagala Champion’, the charity concert has been set for 23rd September 2023 at the Lugogo KCCA Grounds.

Alien Skin revealed the news on Wednesday evening via social media.

The Sitya Danger singer noted that Champion Ogudo has always dreamt of leaving the ghetto and building a house for his mother.

Alien believes that proceeds from this concert will aid Ogudo’s dreams and his dream will come true.

“Champion Gudo, dreamt of leaving the ghetto to build his mom a House. We’re making his dream come true at the Lugogo KCCA grounds on September 23, 2023, during the “Twagala Champion” Charity Concert,” Alien Skin said.

Champion Gudo, dreamt of leaving the ghetto to build his mom a House. We're making his dream come true at the Lugogo KCCA grounds on September 23, 2023, during the "Twagala Champion" Charity Concert. pic.twitter.com/2ZHbnlrq0h — ALIEN SKIN OFFICIAL (@AlienSkinUg) September 6, 2023