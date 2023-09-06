When singer Barbi Jay Nsolo Nkambwe, born Julius Buyinza, traveled overseas and got hitched to his long-term Mzungu babe in July, many thought that he had called it a wrap for the music business.

Barbie Jay, however, seems to have all the freedom in the world to do what he wishes and he is planning bigger things for his career.

Despite his wife needing a lot of care and attention from him, Barbi Jay says can spare time and hit the studio recording booth and release some cool music.

As Barbi Jay was being hosted on Sanyuka TV’s UnCut show, he let the world know that he was not about to retire from the music business industry as many critics speculated.

He asserted that he would do music until his last breath because it is the only job he knows that he can execute best at any given time of the day, even in his old age.

Barbi Jay added that music is his forever home where he feels comfort and also hinted at how he is planning to drop a new music album soon.

He also promised to hold a concert for his fans come 2024.