Last night, singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso celebrated his birthday in style as he was cheered on by his elder brother Jose Chameleone and friends.

While at the celebration point, Jose Chameleone heaped praise upon Pallaso as he poured sweet and motivating words to him as he turned a new age.

Chameleone advised Pallaso to start bragging and feeling proud about his music career as he revealed how he is one of the most talented artists in the country.

The Leone Island boss recounted a moment when he visited Zimbabwe where little or no Ugandan music was played but he was surprised to find that Pallaso’s songs were on rotation.

From that point, he got to learn that Pallaso is a very big brand and artist beyond East Africa.

Chameleone thus advised Pallaso to continue doing what he does best and implored him not to rest but rather chase towards being one of the greatest artists ever.

At the celebration, Chameleone also read Davido’s birthday message that he sent Pallaso since he was unreachable as his phone was off.

Watch the video below: