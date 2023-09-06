In a bid to quench the thirst of her fans, Lydia Jazmine has promised to release a new song every month for the remainder of 2023.

Bebe Cool, Radio and Weasel, and Vinka have done it before and lately, Alien Skin is the other artist who has been releasing many projects in a short period.

Lydia Jazmine now wants in on the trend and has promised to release a new song in each of the remaining months of this year.

As she premiered her latest song titled ‘Kawoowo’, the songstress acknowledged not being active musically in the past years.

She noted that changing managements and other personal reasons in her life made her disappear on the music charts but she is now back like she never left.

Lydia Jazmine who claims to have spent so much time in the studio now wants to release most of the projects she has been working on.

“Starting with this new project Kawoowo, I will be dropping a new song every month,” the LJ Music singer revealed during an interview.

She also hinted at the possibility of holding a concert early next year.