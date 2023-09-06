Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka maintains that she is not in a romantic relationship with Eddy Kenzo and that she is not ready yet to settle into marriage.

Past years have seen a rise in the number of celebrities and public figures settling into marriage. From Rema Namakula to Vivian Tendo, among others, it seems like the way to go for many more.

Lydia Jazmine, however, has no such plans. At least not so soon. The songstress maintains that her priority is still her music career.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, she noted that marriage is not something she is looking for in the near future as music is still occupying most of her schedule.

The Masuuka singer also trashed the continued allegations that she is in a romantic relationship with fellow singer Eddy Kenzo.

She said that the video that made rounds recently of Kenzo and herself performing at the UNMF jam sessions forced people into speculations but it was not that deep.

“Contrary to speculation, I have never been in a relationship with Eddy Kenzo. Also, I am not ready for marriage because my music career demands so much of my time,” Lydia Jazmine said.

Jazmine also noted that she is spending more time in the studio and plans bigger things for her career in the coming months.