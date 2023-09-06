Renowned Ugandan Hip-hop artist, Da Agent, has announced his departure from Savaam Music after a successful seven-year collaboration.

Da Agent reveals that the decision was reached to help him embark on an exciting new chapter in his career, focusing on further growth and the pursuit of new creative ventures.

Throughout his time at Savaam Music, Da Agent has achieved remarkable milestones, releasing critically acclaimed albums and captivating fans worldwide with his exceptional talent.

He has expressed his sincere gratitude to Savaam Music for their unwavering support and the invaluable experiences gained during their partnership.

Da Agent has set his sights on what awaits him ahead. With a fresh perspective and unyielding drive, he is excited to embrace new challenges and take his music to even greater heights with a new management team called “TOKOPA FORCE”.

He is thankful to the fans who have backed him all the way with unwavering support for his artistic journey. “Their loyalty and passion continue to inspire and drive him to deliver the best music possible,” he says.

“Die-hard supporters of Da Agent can rest assured that this inevitable transition will only spur the creation of more innovative and captivating music that reflects his growth as an artist,” Da Agent adds.

He promises that “exciting announcements and projects are already in progress” with further details to be revealed in due course.