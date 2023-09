On Saturday 2nd September 2023, the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon was capped with an evening of pure vibes at Stanley Street, Kasese where revelers gathered to have fun in the Neon Street Rave.

Several Kasese-grown artists, emcees, and deejays were supported by those from Kampala including Melvyn Deejay, Saint Trevor, Dance Mamweta, the Tusker Lite Ambassadors, and Cindy Sanyu who headlined the night’s performances.

Below are some of the photos from the Neon Street Rave: