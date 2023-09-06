Former Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo has for the first time talked about her marriage ever since she tied the knot with the love of her life, Mr. Moses Tinsley.

The couple carried out the legalization of their marriage within a short period of time after Mr. Moses Tinsley proposed to Vivian Tendo early in the year.

A few months later, Mr. Tinsley visited Vivian Tendo’s parents where they held a colorful introduction ceremony that was attended by family relatives and close friends.

In July, the lovely couple formalized their affair in the holy matrimonial style and the wedding celebrations were conducted at the beach in the neighboring country – Tanzania.

Speaking about taking her wedding ceremony to the beach, the “Hajjatu Wa Hajji” singer disclosed that the moment was a dream come true.

Vivian Tendo shared that from childhood she has always desired to have her wedding held at the beach, something she is contented with and has fulfilled.

When asked how much the wedding cost them, she openly stated that she didn’t know reasoning that she was not the one who financed the wedding budget and gave the credit to her hard-working husband who has let her see good things in life.