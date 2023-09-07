MC Kats’ baby mama Fille Mutoni turned out to be a laughing stock when she tripped and fell flat on her back while performing live on stage on Tuesday night.

The incident happened during the UNMF weekly jam session that takes place in Mutundwe where artists converge to have a good time and celebrate.

Based on the video clip-making rounds, one of the revelers is clearly heard saying that she saw it coming from the time Fille left her seat and hit the stage to join Sheebah.

The revelers stressed that Fille looked already drunk and her stability was questionable when she took to the stage.

In the process, as she grooved to Sheebah’s song ‘Did I Die’, she tripped and fell, only to be supported to her feet by the help of Sheebah and some other gentleman who rushed to give her a hand.

Fortunately, Fille didn’t physically get hurt.

WATCH: Fille trip and fall on stage while performing. pic.twitter.com/Nlgm7ji2Vf — MBU (@MBU) September 7, 2023