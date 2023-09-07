Yash Popy says that he discovered a lot about content creation while in Nigeria and how lucrative it is. He claims Gold Viv is also a big star in Nigeria.

In August, Ugandan content creator and TikToker Yasin Majid a.k.a Yash Popy was among the few content creators who completed a Diploma in Cinema Acting in Nigeria.

On his visit to the West African country, Yash was living with a fellow Ugandan content creator, now based in Nigeria, Vivian Kaitetsi a.k.a G old Viv .

He claims that Gold Viv has branded herself well and she is earning good money from Nigerian artists who pay just to meet her.

Yash Popy was also lucky to enjoy the fruits of content creation when two rising artists approached him to help them make video challenges.

He claims that he was approached by two new Nigerian artists who paid him ” good money” and he did two TikTok challenges for them.

You have to pay whichever content creator you want to work with in Nigeria. Even Gold Viv herself is paid to meet the artists there. If you brand yourself well, you will be paid. When I was interacting with the recent Big Brother Naija winner, she told me he wanted to meet Gold Viv but she had to first raise money to achieve it. When I told Viv, she acknowledged that she had to be paid first. You cannot meet her randomly. Most artists know her in Nigeria, all the big stars. Yash Popy

Yash says it is the money he used for transport, shopping, feeding, and other facilitation while in Nigeria.