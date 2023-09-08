About a month ago, music critics Jenkins Mukasa and Bukedde FM’s Simo Omunene came out to claim that singer Aziz Azion wouldn’t be returning to Kampala after his visit to the USA.

During their chat, the two also hinted at how Aziz Azion’s “Strings Of Love” concert which is slated to go down on 4th November 2023 at Serena Hotel was hanging in balance.

Jenkins Mukasa and Simo Omunene’s words didn’t sit down well with Aziz Azion and he had no kind words for them upon his return to Uganda.

In his own words, Aziz stressed that the individuals who made the claims were bad-minded and only targeted sabotaging his concert but he is now back to disapprove them and that he is here to stay.

He continued to wonder why would he vanish in the USA when he had announced a concert to his music lovers and fans.

The “My Oxygen” hit singer went ahead to stress that at his age, he can’t do such funny things and warned that if any artist dares to stage a concert on the same date as his, that artist will shed tears as he won’t register success.