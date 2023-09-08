The verbal exchange of words between singer Catherine Kusasira and FDC’s Hon. Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda has taken a new twist.

Following Catherine Kusasira’s response to Hon. Ssemujju Nganda when he publicly questioned the monthly salary that is given to the singer and her fellows who do the same work, he said it is all a waste of the taxpayers’ money.

Kusasira hit back at Ssemujju accusing him of just hopping on different issues all the time and went ahead to warn him of a political showdown in parliament in the near future.

The Kiira Municipality MP has returned the favor as he clarified the role that Kusasira and her fellows play. Hon. Ssemujju stated that Kusasira and her company do not serve as Presidential advisors as they claim.

He stressed that they are only ‘Special Presidential Assistants’ and asked them to stop lying to the public that they’re presidential advisors.

Catherine Kusasira and Buchaman the president got them during the campaign period because he was stiffly competing with Bobi Wine and he thought it would be cool if he did as well got musicians. The two are not on the list of presidential advisors, No. They’re on the list of special presidential assistants. So the person to ask what their role is, is the minister. Hon. Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda

He furthermore questioned whether they did any interviews to qualify for the positions that they hold and tasked the minister in charge of appointing government officials to explain their roles.

