NBS TV presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats faced humiliation last night during the Geosteady concert that took place at Hotel Africana.

The renowned events emcee and talent manager got forcefully shrugged off the stage by singer Patrick Mulwana a.k.a Alien Skin’s security as he took the stage to entertain the revelers who had turned out to support Geosteady.

MC Kats was treated in a disrespectful manner when he made it to the stage yet DJ Nimrod had made a clear announcement that the ‘Sitya Danger’ singer was next to perform.

One of Alien Skin’s bodyguards identified as Ibra, rushed and took the microphone away from him and forcefully sent him off the stage causing raucous.

Having forcefully been dragged off the stage, MC Kats was seen in a verbal exchange with Ibra.

A few moments later, MC Kats rushed to Jinja Road Police Station and opened a case of assault and threatening violence against Alien Skin and the team.

Over the past couple of weeks, Alien Skin and his team have been at loggerheads with MC Kats following a misunderstanding over the scholarship that was offered to Champion Ogudo by Kampala Parents School.