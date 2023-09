Maurice Kirya continued to prove his class on Friday 8th September 2023 as he treated his fans to a fun-filled concert at Kampala Serena Hotel dubbed ‘Kirya Live 2023’.

Supported by several fellow singers; some of whom joined him on stage to perform while others watched on from the audience, Maurice Kirya put up a spirited showcase, performing all his popular hits.

He also promised to stage another concert next year. Take a gaze at some of the photos from the event: