Karma Music singer Sheebah Karungi was left in shock after her prized iPhone was stolen from her while performing in Arua on Friday.

As Kampala revelers vibed to a variety of concerts and music shows around the city, their counterparts in Arua were plotting how to leave Sheebah iPhone-less.

Sheebah who had been booked to perform for her fans at the Arua City Carnival could not believe her eyes upon the realization that her phone had been stolen.

Midway through her performance, the former TNS singer pleaded with the crowds to help locate her phone which she claimed had been snatched.

She promised to reward anyone who had a clue of the whereabouts of the phone.

“Please bring back my phone. Whoever has my phone, bring it back here and I will give you something,” Sheebah said before ordering the deejay to continue with the show.

This comes just a few months after Sheebah bragged about owning an iPhone 14 Pro Max and referred to her nemesis Cindy Sanyu as a Nokia.

The two are set to battle it out in a music concert on 15th September at Kololo Independence Grounds.