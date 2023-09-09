According to an onlooker, Sheebah Karungi’s phone was snatched by a man in the crowd while it was being used to record content at the Arua show.

On Friday, Sheebah and her team arrived in Arua where she had been booked to perform at the Arua City Carnival organized by B.O.B Events 311.

The event that happened at Hotel Santa Maria went on well with several other artists performing until it was Sheebah’s turn to hit the stage.

It is reported that midway through her performance, Sheebah’s phone was snatched from her content creator who was recording videos of her.

“Sheebah and her team were on the stage performing and one of her people, a content creator I think was recording videos. Suddenly a man in the crowd snatched it and disappeared in thin air. Efforts to find him were futile,” the onlooker revealed.

The onlooker further revealed that a case was reported to the police which kicked off investigations immediately but as of midday on Saturday, the phone had not been traced.

The onlooker also revealed to us that at the police, there were twenty other cases of phone theft from the same event and that the police were still trying to find Sheebah’s phone.

The singer has yet to make any statement on the matter but netizens fear the worst could happen to her if the private information on the phone is accessed by whoever stole it.

Singer Sheebah Karungi's iPhone was allegedly stolen in Arua yesterday. pic.twitter.com/q1eqa6RWq7 — MBU (@MBU) September 9, 2023